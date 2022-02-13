Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Armada Hoffler Properties updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 485,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,720. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.81. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after buying an additional 76,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AHH. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

