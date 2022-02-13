Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 126.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $13,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 757,694 shares of company stock worth $114,495,497 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $120.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

