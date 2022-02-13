Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.
ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.
NYSE ARGO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.
Argo Group International Company Profile
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
