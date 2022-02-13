Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.15.

NYSE ARGO opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $40.90 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after acquiring an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,489,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

