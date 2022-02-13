Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,427,000 after buying an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,486,000 after buying an additional 196,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,489,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

