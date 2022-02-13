argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in argenx were worth $86,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.10. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $248.21 and a 12-month high of $378.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

