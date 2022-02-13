Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arconic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.53. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after purchasing an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,212,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter worth about $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

