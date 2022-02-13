Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 221,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $118,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

