Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51. 925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 497,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 656,300 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $11,780,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

