ARC Resources’ (ARX) “Outperfrom” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “outperfrom” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.60.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$14.88 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.18.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

