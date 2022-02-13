Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ABUS opened at $3.16 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $427.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

