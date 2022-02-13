APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in January

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the January 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.02.
About APT Systems
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.