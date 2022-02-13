Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGTC. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

