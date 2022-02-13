Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Applied DNA Sciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

APDN stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.36). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 158.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the developing and marketing DNA-based technology solutions utilizing LinearDNA, large-scale polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based manufacturing platform. Its proprietary platform produces large quantities of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets (Biotherapeutic Contract Research and Manufacturing) and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology purposes.

