Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $89,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

