Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 262,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,022 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $6.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.75 and a beta of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

