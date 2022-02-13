Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will post sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anterix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $370,000.00. Anterix reported sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.78 million, with estimates ranging from $3.02 million to $7.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director Hamid Akhavan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,380,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $164,058 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,405. Anterix has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.