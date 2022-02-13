Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Andersons to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Andersons has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,112 shares of company stock worth $1,257,807. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 165.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

