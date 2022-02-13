Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,512 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,348 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of CommScope worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after buying an additional 1,259,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in CommScope by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CommScope by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its position in CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $392,650 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

