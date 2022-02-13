Analysts Set Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Target Price at C$2,068.00

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SHOP opened at C$1,089.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,480.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,741.00. Shopify has a 12-month low of C$990.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,228.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.85 billion and a PE ratio of 31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

In other Shopify news, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

