Analysts Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target at $110.50

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.50.

SAFRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SAFRY traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.00. 630,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

