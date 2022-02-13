Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $160.86

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 492,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,833. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

