Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target at $160.86

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.86.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $316,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.57. 492,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,833. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -336.45 and a beta of 1.12. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.
Pegasystems Company Profile
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.