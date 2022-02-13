Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $676.20

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $671.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDXX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after buying an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,814,000 after purchasing an additional 196,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $11.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $515.05. 328,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $568.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

