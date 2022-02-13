Analysts Set General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Price Target at $220.45

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18,905.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 167,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $213.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.64. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $161.57 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

