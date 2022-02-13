Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Price Target at GBX 525

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 525 ($7.10).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Shares of LON SMDS traded down GBX 7.10 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 379.10 ($5.13). 3,094,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,652. The company has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 382.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 400.92. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 355.97 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 465.97 ($6.30).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,166.33).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.