Analysts Expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. IAMGOLD posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IAMGOLD.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.88. 9,885,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,858 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $1,472,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $4,293,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 97,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

