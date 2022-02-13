Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

EGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

