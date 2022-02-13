Analysts Expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post $0.87 EPS

Brokerages predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Eagle Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
EGRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 118.39 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $58.25.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
