Analysts Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $4.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings of $4.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.19. CACI International posted earnings of $5.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $17.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.83 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CACI shares. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.20. The company had a trading volume of 153,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,878. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

