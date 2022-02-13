Analysts Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $716.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rent-A-Center.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 448,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $52.26. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

