Analysts Anticipate Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post $0.04 EPS

Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Quantum posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on QMCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quantum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after purchasing an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Quantum has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

