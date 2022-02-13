Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $3.71 EPS

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2022

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.