Analysts Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Announce $3.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.38. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $118.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
