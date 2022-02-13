Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 415%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,456. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $608.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

