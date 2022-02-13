Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 415%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,456. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $608.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

