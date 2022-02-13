Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.
FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 24,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $292,986.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,189. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.28.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.
