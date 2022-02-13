Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $238.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.14. Amgen has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

