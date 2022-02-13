American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 1,928,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 103,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 135.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNED opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $302.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $626.98 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $83,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 124,688 shares of company stock valued at $855,667 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

