American Century Companies Inc. Invests $127,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.35.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

