American Capital Management Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $424.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.66. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.35, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.