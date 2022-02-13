American Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 2.7% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $98,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,723,982,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $201,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $407.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

