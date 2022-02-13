American Capital Management Inc. Has $38.80 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 327,014 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $38,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $114,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,780. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.74. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $34.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

