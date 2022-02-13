American Capital Management Inc. Has $13.58 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Commvault Systems worth $13,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,393,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 314.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.