American Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

American Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.6% of American Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of CoStar Group worth $60,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,767,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,653 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 971.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,877 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 931.1% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.