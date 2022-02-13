Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.97

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.97 and last traded at C$11.70, with a volume of 51158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$13.75 price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 164.93 and a quick ratio of 164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$318.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

