Altium Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,470 shares during the period. Syros Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.3% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 2.05% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 230.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 388,920 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SYRS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 489,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,871. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

