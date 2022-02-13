Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is Bares Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up about 6.1% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.97% of Alteryx worth $342,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,388,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 195,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $52.12 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $119.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.45.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

