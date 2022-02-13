AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Up 272.1% in January

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AEAE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 272.1% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $9.84 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

