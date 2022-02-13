Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Acquired by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.74% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $552,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Jonestrading began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.49 million, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

