Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MDRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 2,536,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,589. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,066,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after acquiring an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,098,000 after acquiring an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

