AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Short Interest Update

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the January 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward purchased 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $75,005.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE NIE traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 123,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,065. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $32.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.