Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 600 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Financial by 97,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in First Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com lowered First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

First Financial stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $591.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.