Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,800 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,058,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,969,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,270,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,944,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $369,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,788 shares of company stock worth $5,043,344.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Agiliti Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.