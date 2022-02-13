Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,900 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCAB. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,052,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BioAtla by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after acquiring an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in BioAtla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 275,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after acquiring an additional 178,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,878 shares of company stock worth $2,355,387. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

